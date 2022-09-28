Joule Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 73,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,443,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 9.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $154.44. The stock had a trading volume of 343,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,837. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average of $169.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

