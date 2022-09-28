Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Jupiter has a market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $303,014.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

