Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) & eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Head to Head Review

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 0.62 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A eBay $10.42 billion 1.98 $13.61 billion $0.42 89.45

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 5 0 0 2.00 eBay 2 16 10 0 2.29

eBay has a consensus target price of $59.43, suggesting a potential upside of 58.18%. Given eBay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A eBay 3.60% 24.42% 8.19%

Summary

eBay beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

