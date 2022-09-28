K-Tune (KTT) Trading Down 5% This Week

K-Tune (KTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. K-Tune has a market cap of $91.49 million and $136,232.00 worth of K-Tune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, K-Tune has traded down 5% against the dollar. One K-Tune coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About K-Tune

K-Tune launched on June 18th, 2019. K-Tune’s total supply is 4,636,884,999 coins. K-Tune’s official Twitter account is @KTuneofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for K-Tune is www.k-tune.org.

Buying and Selling K-Tune

According to CryptoCompare, “K-Tune is a platform as well as a community for musicians all over the world to collaborate and freely express themselves. It is a gateway to becoming a K-Pop producer.K-Tune aims to bring musical talents together for an exciting and profitable music-making endeavor.Arena is an open market where all users can sell their work – track, topline, instrument arrangements, lyrics and so on. Furthermore, users are at liberty to set their own price and control licensing rights. On Arena, once a user buys content from another user, she can freely use it to complete her song.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K-Tune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K-Tune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K-Tune using one of the exchanges listed above.

