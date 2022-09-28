K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.10 Per Share

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

K3 Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of K3C stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 237 ($2.86). The stock had a trading volume of 67,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,749. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. K3 Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 445.70 ($5.39).

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.