Karpas Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 159,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 61,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. 157,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,232,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

