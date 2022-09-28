Karpas Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 60,821 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,551. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

