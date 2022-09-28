Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $98.72 or 0.00507636 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $42.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1’s launch date was October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 434,317 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

