Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,388.17.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAY stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. 24,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.89. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

