Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 1.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 219,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

