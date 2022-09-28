Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 5.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,466,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 65,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.