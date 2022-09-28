Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $333.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.08 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

