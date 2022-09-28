Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %
Mullen Automotive Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MULN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.