Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

Mullen Automotive Profile

NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

