Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28.

