Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 60,092 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,092 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 466,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

