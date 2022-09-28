KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lennar in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $17.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $17.20 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

LEN stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

