KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $76.80 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

