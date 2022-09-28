KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $186,639.75 and $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.87 or 1.00036368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00058111 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005678 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064126 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi (KEYFI) is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KeyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

