Kidder Stephen W Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.52 and a 200-day moving average of $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $362.35 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

