Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KNDGF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kindred Group from SEK 123 to SEK 113 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kindred Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Kindred Group Trading Down 35.0 %

Shares of KNDGF stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. Kindred Group has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

