Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.23

Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $2.62. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 8,050 shares trading hands.
Kingstone Companies Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.34%.
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
