Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.23

Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $2.62. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 8,050 shares trading hands.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.34%.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

About Kingstone Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

