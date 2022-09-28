Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 4,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357,387 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

