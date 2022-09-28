Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 4,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 124.52%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.