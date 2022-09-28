Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 1,112.1% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 23.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 12.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 83,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 79.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 819,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Up 0.1 %

KAII traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 91,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,274. Kismet Acquisition Two has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

