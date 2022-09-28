Kleros Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $25.99 million and $1.66 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros’ launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

