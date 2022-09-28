Klever (KLV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Klever (KLV) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Klever has a market cap of $8.56 million and $1.29 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 1,963,593,583 coins. The official website for Klever is klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

