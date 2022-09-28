KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.63. 5,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,442,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

KnowBe4 Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,088 shares of company stock worth $6,667,266 over the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

