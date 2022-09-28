Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Down 61.9% in September

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KOMOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About Komo Plant Based Foods

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle. The company sells its products online. Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc was formerly known as Komo Plant Based Foods Inc and changed its name to Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc in March 2021.

