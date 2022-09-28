Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Down 61.9% in September

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Komo Plant Based Foods Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KOMOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
About Komo Plant Based Foods
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komo Plant Based Foods (KOMOF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.