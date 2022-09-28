Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of KRKNF stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,985. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.