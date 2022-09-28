Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of KRKNF stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,985. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

