Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Down 75.3% in September

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Kumba Iron Ore stock remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.