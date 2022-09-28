Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Down 75.3% in September

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Kumba Iron Ore stock remained flat at $23.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $44.20.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
