Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up to $12.69

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $13.17. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 1,151 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $123,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

