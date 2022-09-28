Kylin (KYL) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Kylin (KYL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $294,260.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,553.04 or 1.00013438 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057529 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079198 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Buying and Selling Kylin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. LinkedIn | Telegram | Discord “

