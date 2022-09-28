Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.73

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.73 and traded as low as C$29.07. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$29.34, with a volume of 346,700 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.58.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$66.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.07%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 91.90%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.