Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,816 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 195,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $30.44.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
