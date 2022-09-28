Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,816 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 195,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $30.44.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.