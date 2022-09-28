Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 153,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,647. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

