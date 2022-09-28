Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,730 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VOT traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $174.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,799. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.