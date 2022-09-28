Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,186 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 157,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,135. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

