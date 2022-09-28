Ledyard National Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,825 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 691.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 22,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

