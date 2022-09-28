Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. 64,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,871. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

