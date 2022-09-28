Ledyard National Bank Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VIS traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.52. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,902. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.75.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

