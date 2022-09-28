Ledyard National Bank Sells 811 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 2.0 %

NIKE stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.26. 179,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.48.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

