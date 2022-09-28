Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,516. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day moving average is $218.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

