Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.23. 4,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $165.06 and a 1-year high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.