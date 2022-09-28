Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. 1,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.