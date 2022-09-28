Leeward Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Matterport Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 24,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

