Leeward Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

