Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Lefteris Acquisition Stock Performance

LFTRW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,521. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. Lefteris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Institutional Trading of Lefteris Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

