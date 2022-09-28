LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.20

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.20 and last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGIF. Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

