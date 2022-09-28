LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $37.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $598,332. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LendingClub by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

