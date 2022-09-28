LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 107,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in LGI Homes by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 45,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.69. 6,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 13.59. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

