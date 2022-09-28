Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.86

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.86 and traded as low as $26.22. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 519,695 shares trading hands.

Liberty Tax Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.08 million, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

